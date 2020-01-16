2020 Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 Say No to Forced-Induction

Phillippe Briand SY200: The Performance of a Racing Yacht With Zero Emissions

A little over six months have passed since Porsche unveiled the most hardcore Cayman and Boxster versions ever in the shape of the GT4 models , both powered by a screaming, naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. 7 photos



Meet the 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, two new mid-engine sports cars that combine the comfort and features usually found on the regular GTS versions with the power and exhilaration offered by the thoroughbred GT4 cars.



The 4.0-liter screamer has been slightly detuned to 400 horsepower in both cars, but that figure is more than enough for them to achieve the 0-100 kph (62 mph) sprint in just 4.5 seconds, on their way to a top speed of 293 kph (182 mph). That's just 0.1 seconds and 11 kph, respectively, slower than the top of the range GT4 versions, which are also sending the power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.



The Porsche Active Suspension Management ( PASM ) is standard, as is the Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) system or the Sport Chrono package, which now features an upgraded Porsche Track Precision App.



The two cars sit 20 millimeters lower than their regular GTS counterparts, but thanks to the PASM system they can be lowered by just 10 mm.



Apart from the slightly detuned engine, they also adopt the twin tailpipe sports exhaust system from the 718 Spyder and 718 Cayman GT4, which comes with an integrated gasoline particulate filter but still manages to sound like the end of the world when the flat-six is at full chat.



