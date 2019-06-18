Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder Debut with N/A 4.0L Based on 992's 3.0L Turbo

Three years. That's how long we've been waiting for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder to show up - back in the days of the replaced generations, one aimed at these models only when seeking range-toppers, but since the 718 models downsized to turbo-fours, the newcomers are now the only models animated by a naturally aspirated flat-six. However, the spec sheet of the nonidentical twins tells us the wait has been worth it.
For starters, the 3.0-liter animating the 992 Porsche 911 has traded its turbochargers for an extra liter of displacement. The resulting atmospheric 4.0-liter boxer is the heart of both the new GT4 and Spyder, with the list of upgrades including the intake manifolds (this now holds two resonance flaps), cylinder heads, valves, pistons, connecting rods and crankshaft.
The tech line that used to separate the two models is gone, so both allow the driver to play with 420 horsepower (a 45-pony premium) at 7,600 rpm and 425 Nm/309 lb-ft (the same torque as before) between 5,000 and 6,800 rpm - the figures are only 5 units down (for each) compared to the output of the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport racecar, albeit with that machine using an upgraded version of its predecessor's 3.8-liter motor, which is borrowed from the 991.1 Carrera S.
A six-speed manual is once again the only transmission option, at least to date - this has somewhat long ratios and while the official explanation for this involves meeting efficiency targets, the hardware also prevents Neunelfer caniibalization. Further down the power line, we find a mechanical locking diff, while brake-based torque vectoring is also present.
The GT4 and Spyder hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds and reach top speeds of 188 mph (304 km/h) and 187 mph (301 km/h), respectively.
As showcased by the numerous naked prototypes, the aero is more aggressive than before, with that hefty rear diffuser being one of the main attractions in the field.
While the GT4 gets a noticeable fixed wing (it is adjustable), the Spyder's gloriuous rear deck is adorned with a ducktail-like active rear spoiler.
The Spyder now uses the same chassis and stopping hardware as the GT4. And what special pieces these are: we're talking 991.2 GT3 front suspension and brakes and GT3 RS adaptive dampers.
Sure, the ride height is fixed (think: 1.2 inches lower than a normal 718's), but you can play with the camber, the toe and the anti-roll-bar end links. The new 20-inch wheels can be shod in either Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Dunlop Sport Maxx Race 2 rubber, which is 245-wide up front and 295-fat at the back.
As is the case with the 992, the 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder are heavier than the cars they replace, with the new gasoline particulate filter being one of the main culprits (you can delete the audio system, though).
Speaking of which, this is the first time when a flat-six built by Porsche comes with cylinder deactivation, so you can run these bad boys in three-cylinder mode. Then again, you could also leave the start-stop system on, but who wants to do that?
Old Continent buyers can go for the Clubsport Package, which includes a rear steel roll bar, a fire extinguisher and a six-point seatbelt on the driver's side. And while the presence of the latter makes the package impossible to sell under US regulations, tuners will gladly build half-cages for those willing to exploit the track day assets of these Zuffenhausen toys.
Oh, and by the way, Porsche mentions the 718 Cayman GT4 can blitz the Nurburgring more than ten seconds quicker than its predecessor. This conventiently places the mid-engiend special in the higer part of the 7:2X league (the 992 Carrera S can play the Green Hell game in 7:25).
The 718 Cayman GT4 will set you back at least $100,450, which is a $2,900 premium over the starting price of the 718 Spyder. For the record, the $100,000 mark should also be the MSRP for the upcoming 992 base Carrera.
