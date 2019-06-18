Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder Debut with N/A 4.0L Based on 992's 3.0L Turbo

Three years. That's how long we've been waiting for the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Boxster Spyder to show up - back in the days of the replaced generations, one aimed at these models only when seeking range-toppers, but since the 718 models downsized to turbo-fours, the newcomers are now the only models animated by a naturally aspirated flat-six. However, the spec sheet of the nonidentical twins tells us the wait has been worth it.

21 photos