The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet Is a Perfect Winter Daily Driver, if You Can Afford It

It’s a fantastic new year, and you settled for the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet as your new daily driver. Congratulations! You own a perfect sports car, even if it means feeling tens of thousands of dollars poorer. Apart from raising your home’s value parked out front, the 2022 GTS comes with a remarkable drivetrain that delivers unrivaled performance regardless of the weather.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStriaghtPipes put the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet on a daily driven winter test.
The 2022 911 GTS Cabriolet is a competent car with a top-tier drivetrain. It comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter flat-six engine cranking out 473 HP and 569 Nm of torque. The torquey engine pairs to an 8-speed PDK transmission that shifts lightning quick, with an option for a 7-speed manual. The Cabriolet is all-wheel-drive only.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet is not by any chance cheap. It has a starting price of $102,000 in the U.S., with options up to $162,000 - which makes you think maybe you should get a GT3.
The most exciting thing about the 911 GTS Cabriolet apart from the drivetrain, is the soft top. You can pull the top down up to speeds of 50 mph (80 kph), but it won’t open in low winter temperatures for obvious reasons.
Sports exhaust comes standard and has an adjustable valve setting ideal for drivers living in close-knit neighborhoods - you don’t want to scare your neighbor’s newborn going to work with a deafening cold start.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet comes with sensors for a transcendent driving experience. During winter, your car is prone to carry along a lot of grime and dirt daily driving. Therefore, it’s advisable to keep your sensors clean, especially if you want to stretch out as the adaptive cruise control takes over.
You also get rear-axle steering, which is much handier when navigating through your workplace parking lot, as Jakub explains. Porsche’s rear-wheel steering isn’t anything new. It’s been around as far back as the 928, giving Porsche race cars a reputation on the track in the 60s, 70s, and 80s.
Winter isn’t the best time to chase adventure in your sports car, but the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet build and design is for that specific reason.
If you are looking for some back-road fun after a grueling day at the office, the 911 GTS might offer some much-needed therapeutic release. Packed with Porsche’s PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), the GTS provides enhanced performance with razor-sharp steering and impeccable handling. This unique feature offers uncompromised handling and poise across all speeds, even in low temperatures.
If you need to pass by your local convenience store and grab a few groceries for the day, the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet comes with convenient storage at the front (frunk). A baby car seat can fit at the back with the passenger seat moved forward.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet is a phenomenal sports car you can daily drive even in winter- as long as you can afford it.
