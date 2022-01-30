Doug DeMuro Found What He Claims To Be the Perfect 911 Compromise, and It's Not the Turbo

We already know that Doug DeMuro used to work for Porsche America back in the days before starting his YouTube channel. We may forgive him if he's biased towards the German brand. The version reviewed here by the YouTuber is the GTS, which is, according to DeMuro, the perfect 911 compromise.
For starters, he considers the 2022 GTS Coupe as the middle ground between the Carrera S and the GT3. While he says about the former to be too soft, he couldn't ignore how track-focused is the latter. But what makes the GTS so special, you might ask. Well, it's easy to notice that this vehicle comes with different bumpers, which are available as an expensive option for other 911 versions, but here it is standard.
At the back of the car, Porsche installed an Easter Egg with the vents above the engine. There are nine slats to the left and to the right of the twin, vertical, third brake lights. Thus, you may spell 992, which is the generation of this 911 GTS. Subtle enough for common people, a reason of proudness for brand's aficionados.
Porsche offers some unusual packages for the GTS. Apart from the standard weight reduction kit that removes some of the sound-deadening materials, it offers an even further weight reduction package. Apart from the 55 kg (110 lbs) saving, it includes the active rear steering and a steeper angle for the rear wing. DeMuro points out that these are not weight-saving solutions, but Porsche knows its clients.
Moving to the engineering part of the car, DeMuro noticed that the owners won't be able to see the car's engine. There is a lid in the back, which reveals a couple of fans and some filling caps for vital fluids. For some, that might be sacrilege, as he points out. One interesting feature of the 992 GTS is that it comes with a standard seven-speed automatic (dual-clutch) gearbox, but Porsche added the manual transmission as a no-cost option. Also, a standard feature is the Porsche Adaptive Suspension Management (PASM), which lowers the car by 0.6" (10 mm) when compared to the Carrera S.
Sure, if someone is looking for a daily-driver, yet a track-ready vehicle, the GTS is a far better option than the Carrera S or the GT3. While the former is packed for comfort, the latter is too stiff for regular roads. Depending on where you live, this might save you from pains in the neck and the lower back.
The version tested by Doug DeMuro has the coupe bodywork, which is the best for both track and drive, and it starts at around $138,000, including taxes. This price also is between the $120,000 Carrera S and $162,000. All prices are without options. Sure, Porsche offers the same 473hp powerplant from the GTS also in the convertible or the targa versions.
