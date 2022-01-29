Crazy Dealer Markup Makes This New 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S a $500,000 Affair

The chip shortages and various production glitches that spanned over the past two years mean buying a new vehicle has become a very costly affair. We lashed at dealers that are not shy of asking tens of thousands of dollars over the MSRP, but what can we say when we find a new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S listed at almost $500,000?
Porsche had a great year in 2021, despite the rest of the auto industry struggling to keep their plants running. Not only did Porsche post a record 11% increase over 2020, with more than 300,000 vehicles delivered to customers, but also left a lot of people waiting for their dream sports car. It looks so many want a Porsche right now that the dealers charge them a fortune just for the privilege of buying an “Elfer.” Call it greed or business opportunity but, for now, it is what it is.
We’re already used to seeing crazy markups for the most in-demand vehicles, so we thought nothing could surprise us anymore. We’ve seen a $30,000 markup for a Ford F-150 Lightning, which is close to 50% of the MSRP. And then we heard of a $50,000 markup on a Mercedes-Benz EQS and, again, we shrugged thinking electric vehicles are so badly wanted, it is only natural. But things are going beyond crazy when you need to pay supercar money for a mass-produced 911.
Sifting through dealers’ inventories, the guys from CarBuzz stumbled upon a 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S with an astonishing price tag of $464,170. This is a run-of-the-mill 911 that Porsche probably produced in the thousands and sells for an MSRP of $207,000. How on earth got its price so close to the half-million mark? Well, they got in contact with the dealer selling the car and learned the price reflects “the nature of rarity of this vehicle.”
There is more to it than that, as the dealer points out this 911 is fully specced with niceties like many carbon parts all around, PASM sports suspension, LED-matrix headlights, a Burmester high-end surround sound system, and other extras to the tune of $160,000. It even sports a custom Chromaflair “Urban Bamboo” paint job by Porsche's Exclusive Manufaktur that is so expensive you could also buy another 911 instead. But even with all those on board, this 911 Turbo S should not cost more than $365,000.
This leaves around $100,000 in the dealer’s hands, which is ridiculous considering what you can buy with this kind of money. For instance, a 2022 Ferrari 812 GTS starts at $410,000, and many models in Ferrari’s lineup are even more affordable. And even if you’re not a Ferrari type of guy (or girl) you can find plenty of exclusive sports cars for half a million dollars. Provided they do not come with such high markups, of course.
