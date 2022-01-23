Be Prepared for These Annoying Things Before Deciding on a 991 Porsche Targa

If someone asks you why you didn't buy a 991 Porsche Targa, tell them that you know their flaws and that made you go for a T-Top Trans Am or Camaro. They also come cheaper and with less intimidating servicing fees.
Usually, most carmakers brag about their products, especially if these are performance vehicles. Porsche has a lot of reasons for that, and their unique opening system for the Targa 4GTS version surely attracts a lot of sights in the parking lot. But the guy from TPN (The Porsche Network) already has one. He put it up for sale in the UK and told us which are the downsizes of this sports car.
First on the list is the car's weight. Since Porsche made it on top of the convertible chassis, it is much heavier than the coupe version. Thus, it lacks behind a regular, cheaper, coupe version with the same engine, in this case, the GTS. Sure, he said that it is not a slow vehicle whatsoever. Maybe that 0.1-seconds difference between the Targa and the Coupe is felt differently by the YouTuber.
Another issue with the Targa body version is the thumping wind noise, which appears at highway speeds. There is a small lip on top of the windshield that can prevent that, but according to the host, it works only to about 75-80 mph (120-128 kph). This problem was solved in most convertible vehicles with a removable screen placed behind the front seats, but that's not an option for the Targa.
Moving on to the next thing that he considers it's annoying is the fact that the driver has to completely stop to open or close the roof. He knows that it's mandatory since, during the process, the rear window extends behind the car's back, but it is still an annoying thing.
A fourth problem he found out is about the opening and closing of the top from the keyfob. He complained that he had to hard-press the button all those 22 seconds from start to finish. Moreover, if by accident he depressed the button and pressed it back, the roof went back instead of continuing its initial move. This is a real problem when you want to cover the car with the first drops of rain.
The final problem is common for most 991 GTS's: squeaking brakes. Even though other supercars have high-performance brakes, they don't make those annoying sounds. And if the top is down, those sounds are heard harder by those inside the car. Moreover, Porsche technicians nodded their heads and told him the usual "it's the way they do" sentence.
Last but not least, one of the comments said that, on top of that, you can't put a roof rack on it. That will make it a worse vehicle for long trips. Still, there is always room for some luggage on the backseats, if needed.
