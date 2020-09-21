2015 Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Races LS3-Powered C10 Truck for No Reason

SUVs and Teslas have dominated the drag racing scene in the past year. Sports German sedans with AWD and 600 horsepower engines have also burst onto the scene, so there's literally no interest in lightweight sports cars. Knowing this, Hoonigan had to find an outside-the-box rival for this 911 GT3.
Thus, we got a weird shootout against this Chevy C10 pickup with some new American muscle under the hood. Frankly, it looks silly. You've got one of the most technologically advanced cars from a few years ago and a brutish work vehicle. Perfect, we're suddenly interested in the Porsche again.
Before we get to the racing, some introductions are required. The Porsche isn't a new model. Instead, we're dealing with the 991 GT3 from 2015. Ignore what the graphics say; this bad boy doesn't make 420 horsepower as the older 3.8-liter flat-sixer produces 475 hp and 324 lb-ft.
That doesn't sound like much. But back some six years ago, Motor Trend found that the GT3 could reach 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, making it faster than a Corvette Z06 of that time, which had 650 hp. We mention the C7 because of the LS3 under the hood of the 1974 Chevy C10, which is only producing 545 hp.
The truck is no lightweight either, pushing the scales about 1,500 lbs further. Ouch! That's not the kind of weight penalty you want to bring to a drag race against any Porsche.
A few weeks ago, the small-block Chevy held its own against an S240SX with a modified 1JZ making 500 horsepower. But the 911 GT3 is no project car. It's Porsche's baby, filled with some of the best racing tech money can buy. It's not completely stock, though, as the wheels, tires, exhaust, and roll cage set this apart from a factory-fresh GT3 from five years ago. Right, we've spoiled this one enough for you. Enjoy the battle of German aristocracy versus American workers.
