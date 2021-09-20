Ares Design Reveals Widebody Porsche 911 Targa

What do you call a 911 with Ares Design branding, a body kit, and just a few more ponies than stock? The pictured one-off project is the “Porsche 992 Targa by Ares,” and it’s fairly restrained for a wide-bodied Neunelfer.
As you can tell right off the bat, Ares Design started the build with the removal of every single Porsche badge and embroidery for their own. That’s cheeky if you ask me, and the peeps at Ares Design have done it in the past as well. The C8 Corvette Stingray-based S1 Project Spyder comes to mind.
Finished in a lovely shade of marine blue over tan for the leather upholstery, the one-of-a-kind build flaunts a carbon-fiber widebody kit penned by the company’s Modenese styling center. The dual-spoke wheels are neatly complemented by flared arches that increase the width of the vehicle by 8.0 centimeters (3.1 inches) up front and 4.0 centimeters (1.5 inches) out back.
Bespoke decorative garnish for the interior, a redesigned front bumper, silver-painted vents fitted on the front wheel arches, the same finish for the side mirrors and door handles, as well as the blue canvas top also have to be highlighted, along with the slightly improved 3.0-liter boxer powerplant.
As we’ve been accustomed by Ares Design’s previous tuning and custom projects, the company did little in terms of suck-squeeze-bang-blow. The force-fed mill received 60 extra metric horsepower over the standard engine with the help of a less restrictive exhaust system and a more aggressive map for the engine control unit. Ares Design fails to mention the torque figure, which ranges from 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) for the Targa to 530 Nm (391 pound-feet) for the 4S and 570 Nm (420 pound-feet) for the 4 GTS.
If output figures on a piece of paper interest you the most, the 992 to have right now is the Turbo S. Those who prefer the driving experience over bragging rights can pick between the civilized GTS or the full-on GT3.
