Porsche 992 Carrera S Gets Its Stick Shift Worked at the Track, Beats the Shelby GT500

One of them is the Carrera S , which was recently set loose at the Hockenheim GP by SportAuto’s Uwe Sener. The skilled driver’s timed lap was filmed from the cockpit and highlights the impressive track credentials of the sports car, which came with the seven-speed manual transmission, as we already mentioned.Responsible for channeling the 444 hp (450 ps / 391) and 391 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque to the wheels, it is hooked up to a turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine. In this flavor, it can hit the 62 mph (100 kph) mark in 4.2 seconds, around half a second faster than the one equipped with the PDK. Top speed is rated at 191 mph (308 kph) in both variants.When the hypothetical chequered flag dropped, the 992 Carrera S posted 1:53.40, which is identical to the C8 generation of the 987 hp (1,001 ps / 736 kW) Audi RS 6 tuned by MTM, SportAuto claims. It was also one tenth of a second quicker than a modified BMW M2 Competition, and nearly half a second faster than the Mercedes-GT Roadster and 718 Cayman GT4. The Taycan Turbo, M5 Competition, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 did it in 1:54.10, 1:54.20, and 1:54.60 respectively.With the same driver behind the wheel, the Audi R8 V10 Performance and BMW M8 Competition did a 1:53.30 and 1:53.10 respectively, according to FastestLaps . Further up the chart, we find the Panamera Turbo S, with 1:52.50, M5 CS, with 1:52.40, and 911 Turbo S, with 1:50.00. The McLaren Senna holds the top spot, with 1:40.79, followed by the AMG GT Black Series and McLaren 720S, which completed the course in 1:43.30 and 1:45.50 respectively.