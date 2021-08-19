2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows More Skin, Huge Wing Ain’t Going Nowhere

4 Disabled Driver Modified His Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Now Laps the Nurburgring

The 992 generation of the Porsche 911 entered production two years ago, yet the Stuttgart automaker has yet to complete the lineup. One of the models that are still in the testing and fine-tuning phase is the 911 GT3 RS, which will pretty much be a track-focused beast. 15 photos



Spotted in the open in Europe, the latest prototype to have become the focus of our spy photographer’s camera lens wore less camo on the outside. As a result, the bad-boy styling is more visible, starting with the hood and front fender vents, and ending with that massive rear wing that appears to look a bit different than before.



However, it still boasts active aerodynamics, our spies noted, as the upper part still closes during braking and opens at high speeds.



In addition to the race car looks meant to improve downforce, the



The exact output and torque is, as you can assume, a well-preserved secret, but it will produce more than 503 HP and 347 pound-feet (470 Nm), which is what you get in the 911 GT3. Some believe that it might have between 530 and 570 brake horsepower, but we’d take these numbers with the proverbial pinch of salt for now.



