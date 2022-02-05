2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Goes for One Last Test, Gets Spied With No Camo

Porsche's 911 range is about to receive a host of updates. First, there's the Safari model, which might be called Dakar instead. Around the same time when that model is expected to be unveiled, the entire range will be facelifted, and the company is even bringing back the 911 Sport Classic. You have already seen spy shots of the prototypes of all the versions described above.
This time, we have yet another set of photographs of the 911 Sport Classic prototype. Some of our readers have already seen this vehicle back in December, when it was believed that development was completed, and the unveiling is set to happen within days or weeks.
As it turns out, the German marque has yet to reveal the 911 Sport Classic, but that has not stopped its engineers from testing one in winter conditions with almost no camouflage. Except for the removal of Porsche badges, along with a bit of duct tape here and there, the 911 Sport Classic is as close to being unveiled as possible.
As you can observe, it comes with a fixed rear ducktail spoiler, along with a distinctive alloy wheel design. The rear comes with dual large exhausts, and the bumper has received a few modifications that are in accordance with the facelift that is set to appear in the 911 range soon. One of those involves a continuous LED bar between the taillights, but other changes are present.
For example, the hood has a set of indentations to match the roof, while the center-lock wheels are a modern reinterpretation meant to remind everyone of the Fuchs alloys that were available on the first Porsche 911. We are happy to report that the Fuchs company is still kicking, and that they were commissioned to make the wheels on the 997 generation of the 911 Turbo, as well as on the 911 Sport Classic.
As before, Porsche will build the 911 Sport Classic in limited numbers, so each example might be worth more than what was paid for it when it left the dealer. Back in 2009, Porsche unveiled a 911 Sport Classic at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and only built 250 units. They became instantly collectible. The same might happen to the 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic.
It is expected to provide around 470 horsepower from a 3.0-liter flat-six motor. We will have to wait for an official reveal to know more, but those who can afford one of these should get in contact with their Porsche sales specialist, as availability might be limited.
