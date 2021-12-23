2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Limited-Edition Spied Yet Again, Looks Ready

Porsche is closing in on the completion of the production version of the 911 Sport Classic, which is set to be a limited-edition version of the German model. As previous prototypes have already shown, it comes with a “ducktail” rear spoiler, but also with center-lock wheels, big brakes, as well as other goodies.
The SC version of the 911 was initially developed on the body of the Turbo S, but it comes without the side intakes behind the doors. The idea of the 911 Sport Classic is a nod to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 and 3.0 models, which were launched back in the early 1970s. The ducktail spoiler is one of the things shared by both models.
The front fascia of the special edition of the 911 is borrowed from the current generation of the 911 Turbo, but the development team has camouflaged the Porsche badge on the front as if nobody could tell what that prototype was. Nice try, though.
Other principal elements brought by the special edition involve a hood with distinctive lines to match the indentations on the double-bubble roof. The wheels on the prototype are center-lock alloys with thin spokes, but they might not be the ones to come with the production car. It might get retro-styled alloy wheels instead.
We can also spot a set of big brake discs with calipers to match, and they are expected to be the required stopping power for a 3.0-liter flat-six turbocharged motor that should provide over 470 horsepower. It is safe to assume that the unit will be a twin-turbo model, and torque will also be plentiful, so it will have well over 550 Nm (ca. 405 lb.-ft.).
The previous generation of the Porsche 911 Sport Classic was launched back in 2009, in September, and only 250 units were offered. It was sold out quickly, so do not expect to see any one of these in a showroom waiting for a buyer, as it will not be the case with the limited edition of the 992-generation of the Porsche 911.
