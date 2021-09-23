Dwyane Wade Gives Us a Tour of His First-Generation Ford Bronco

SUV

The first generation came with eight diffferent engine variants, ranging from 89 to 205 horsepower. Given how heavily modified Wade's SUV is, we have no clue on its performance.Besides the Bronco, his garage also includes a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and the former sportsman was one of the first people in the world to get it when it launched. A McLaren MP4-12C, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Porsche 911, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta round up the colection.One year later, the former NBA player seems just as impressed with his Bronco as he was when he received it.