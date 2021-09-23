Dwyane Wade Gives Us a Tour of His First-Generation Ford Bronco

Last year, Dwyane Wade's wife, Gabrielle Union, gave him the present of a lifetime on Father's Day: a 1974 Ford Bronco. The former pro basketball player is still excited about his motorized gift.
The former basketball superstar and the actress are known to give each other expensive presents as they display their love on social media. But their presents to each other are not just luxurious expensive cars, they also have meaning.
Last year, as Dwyane showed his 1974 Ford Bronco to the world, he also disclosed how much he had wanted one, and his wife listened. He wrote on Instagram: “I mentioned years ago that when I moved to LA I would love a Bronco. Well the wife was listening. Thank you [Gabrielle] you did that!!!!” You can see the post attached below.
It’s also an impressive gift that’s definitely not stock, and, Gabrielle shared the surprise took months to put together and was done “piece by piece.”
In his latest Instagram Story, the former basketball player showed off his heavily modified first-generation SUV, which sports a creamy white paint, and a burnt orange interior. As per its exterior inscription, the "5.0" on the front fender hints at what you can find under its hood.
The Bronco is a model line that Ford manufactured and marketed from 1965 to 1996. The company decided to revive the iconic name, revealing the sixth generation of the model in the spring of 2021.
The first generation came with eight diffferent engine variants, ranging from 89 to 205 horsepower. Given how heavily modified Wade's SUV is, we have no clue on its performance.
Besides the Bronco, his garage also includes a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren and the former sportsman was one of the first people in the world to get it when it launched. A McLaren MP4-12C, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Porsche 911, and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta round up the colection.
One year later, the former NBA player seems just as impressed with his Bronco as he was when he received it.
