Dwyane Wade Spends the Weekend in His Mercedes-Benz SL and a Wake Boat

Dwyane Wade is now making the most of his free time. His latest activities included golfing with his buddies, renting a wake boat, and driving his Mercedes-Benz SL convertible.
It’s summer, which means people can enjoy all their favorite activities outside. It’s also the best time to take out your convertibles (if you own any) and ride with the top down. Dwyane Wade is taking advantage of the good weather, driving his white Mercedes-Benz SL convertible.
A week ago, he went out for a daughter-father date day with Zaya, taking the convertible and enjoying it to the max.
But he also took the convertible out for a spin by himself, as he shared a video taken by his wife, actress Gabrielle Union. He captioned it: “If you with me, Ride with me.” You can also hear Union saying, “Do you want to ride in my Mercedes, boy?” in the background as he drives away.
The convertible was a gift from his wife for his 39th birthday. Back then, she shared a video on social media introducing him to the 1988 Mercedes-Benz SL in impeccable condition at his mansion in Hidden Hills, California. A few years later, he still feels great driving it.
Besides enjoying his classic convertible, the retired NBA star spent a golf day with his friends over the weekend, documenting it all via his Instagram Stories. After they were done golfing, they went for another fun activity: a wake boat.
Based on the pictures, it looks like Dwyane and his friends opted for a Nautique boat, Paragon, which is currently available in two options: Super Air Nautique G25 Paragon and Super Air Nautique G23 Paragon. They come with a stylish and stunning design, with lots of sharp edges, and plenty of comfort features on board. Dwyane even took the steer at some point, but he mostly enjoyed the ride from the luxurious white seats.
