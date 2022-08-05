U.S. Authorities Going After the $120M Alfa Nero, Mysteriously Vanished for Months

Another spectacular superyacht with unique features is now being targeted by the U.S. authorities, following the most recent round of sanctions against Russian oligarchs. But first, they need to figure out where it is.
It took weeks to legally prove the ownership of the Amadea superyacht, seize it, and take it to American territory. But at least the entire world knew where it was – docked in Fiji. The latest famous vessel to be targeted has mysteriously vanished for months, after having turned off its communications system so that its location would not be traceable.
The last known location of Alfa Nero is Antigua, but that was a few months ago. For now, all that OFAC (the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control) could do was to officially designate it as “blocked property,” while also mentioning that the vessel’s tracking hardware is shut off.
In a document that was recently released, OFAC added A.G. Guryev (Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev) and his son, A.A. Guryev (Andrey Andreevich Guryev) to the sanctions list. A.G. Guryev is described as “a known close associate of Vladimir Putin,” and a former member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. He is also the founder of a large chemical company that’s the biggest supplier of agricultural fertilizers in Europe.
Like most Russian oligarchs, Guryev owns a pleasure craft that’s impressive, to say the least. The 269-foot (82 meters) Alfa Nero was built by the prestigious Oceanco in 2008, and is a multi-award-winning superyacht. Initially built for a Greek shipping millionaire, the Alfa Nero was reportedly purchased by Guryev for $120 million.
Designed by the famous Nuvolari & Lenard and Alberto Pinto, Alfa Nero is incredibly luxurious. The huge owner’s suite includes not just one, but two hot tubs (an indoor and an outdoors one), in addition to a private office.
The yacht’s most striking feature is an infinity pool that’s not only the biggest one ever integrated on a superyacht, but also convertible. This infinity pool is 12-meter (39.3 feet) long, and can be turned either into a helipad or a dancefloor, thanks to an advanced hydraulic system. According to Oceanco, this was the first statement rear pool ever integrated on a superyacht.
Up to 12 guests can enjoy the Alfa Nero’s extravagant amenities, including a beauty salon, a spa, and a gym.
This stunning vessel reportedly went dark as soon as the first sanctions against Russian oligarchs were announced. Back then, in March, it was hanging out in the Caribbean. Apparently, it has managed to become “invisible” for all of these months. Now that it’s officially being eyed by the U.S. authorities, it’s nowhere to be found, which means that it might not end up the same as the infamous Amadea.
