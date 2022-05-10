Russian Mogul’s Iconic Superyacht With a Unique Convertible Pool Is Nowhere to Be Found

The sanctions against oligarchs made some of the world’s largest and most impressive superyachts suddenly become “invisible” or untraceable. Made to turn heads anywhere they went, these majestic vessels are now trying to go by unseen, without drawing attention. That’s hard to do, especially in the case of the unique Alfa Nero.
The Italian name of this 269-foot (82 meters) masterpiece, the Alfa Nero, suggests dominance and power. Built in 2007 by the Oceanco luxury shipyard, it has gained an iconic status in the industry, thanks to the work of the acclaimed Nuvolari & Lenard (for the exterior) and Alberto Pinto (for the interior).
A multi-award-winning yacht, the Alfa Nero flaunts a unique infinity pool that’s 12-meter (39.3 feet) long, not only one of the longest one ever integrated on a superyacht, but a convertible one. Through a hydraulic system, it turns into a dancefloor or a helipad, and Oceanco claims that this was the first statement rear pool ever seen on a luxury yacht. The owner’s suite is no less impressive, boasting two hot tubs, an indoor and an outdoor one, in addition to a private office and dressing room.
The stunning vessel was reportedly built for a Greek shipping tycoon, and sold years later to a Russian billionaire, for $120 million. This is how it became the luxury toy of Andrey Guryev, the founder of the biggest fertilizer producer in Europe, PhosAgro. The billionaire resigned from his position at the company soon after the first sanctions against oligarchs were announced, although his family owns stakes in it as well.
That’s also when the Alfa Nero apparently went dark. Legally, all ships have to communicate their location and route at all times, through a dedicated system, but this superyacht seems to have made no move since it was last tracked in the Caribbean back in March. Like other Russian-linked pleasure crafts, it’s possibly trying to avoid being seized, but it can’t go dark forever.
A multi-award-winning yacht, the Alfa Nero flaunts a unique infinity pool that’s 12-meter (39.3 feet) long, not only one of the longest one ever integrated on a superyacht, but a convertible one. Through a hydraulic system, it turns into a dancefloor or a helipad, and Oceanco claims that this was the first statement rear pool ever seen on a luxury yacht. The owner’s suite is no less impressive, boasting two hot tubs, an indoor and an outdoor one, in addition to a private office and dressing room.
The stunning vessel was reportedly built for a Greek shipping tycoon, and sold years later to a Russian billionaire, for $120 million. This is how it became the luxury toy of Andrey Guryev, the founder of the biggest fertilizer producer in Europe, PhosAgro. The billionaire resigned from his position at the company soon after the first sanctions against oligarchs were announced, although his family owns stakes in it as well.
That’s also when the Alfa Nero apparently went dark. Legally, all ships have to communicate their location and route at all times, through a dedicated system, but this superyacht seems to have made no move since it was last tracked in the Caribbean back in March. Like other Russian-linked pleasure crafts, it’s possibly trying to avoid being seized, but it can’t go dark forever.