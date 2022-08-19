Oil Billionaire’s Massive Yacht Makes Others Look Like Toys, Sports a Floatplane Too

You know you’ve made an appearance when all the other yachts in the marina look like children’s toys compared to your luxury boat, which happens to be the world’s largest single-mast sailing yacht.
Vancouver Island welcomed an impressive guest this week, drawing the admiration of everyone near the Mill Bay Marina. The simple “M5” name doesn’t fully reflect this vessel’s greatness. CTV News shared images of this beast resting in the Marina, dwarfing all others in the area. And, instead of a common helicopter, it holds a floatplane on its rear deck.
Initially known as Mirabella V, this unusually-large sailing yacht that’s also almost 90-meter (295 feet) tall, was built in 2004, by the Vosper Thornycroft shipyard in the UK. It would undergo its first refit a decade later, after being purchased by a Texas oil billionaire, Rodney Lewis.
Lewis is anything but an ordinary yacht owner. As someone who collects vintage military aircraft (he owns at least 35) and who flies jets and helicopters almost on a daily basis, Lewis always chose sports vessels for traveling on water. He’s passionate about speed, he told Boat International, and he managed to make the massive M5 fly on water as well, reaching an impressive 22 knots (25 mph/40.7 kph).
During that first refit, M5 was extended to 77 meters (255 feet), and raising the jaw-dropping main mast took five cranes and more than 30 people. A second refit was accomplished two years ago. The M5 is now grey instead of white, it has a bimini top, and its interior is a modern mix of contemporary luxury and classic elegance.
Today was the last day when folks in the area were able to take a closer look at this stunning masterpiece, according to CTV News. The oil tycoon’s $50 million pleasure craft is setting sail once again, sure to turn heads at its next destination as well.
