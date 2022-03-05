Shaquille O'Neal Gets Heavily Customized Dodge Charger Hellcat For 50th Birthday

As he turns 50, Shaquille O’Neal is celebrating his “best birthday ever” with a customized, colorful Dodge Charger Hellcat, proving his loyalty to the brand runs deep.
Shaquille O’Neal truly is a character. He goes from selling $1 million tickets to the Super Bowl for a VIP experience, to buying two cars for a family in need, and to adding a new vehicle to his collection. All in the span of a month.
As he celebrates his 50th birthday, which is a big milestone, the NBA legend, who can pride himself on a $400 million net worth, has treated himself to a brand-new car.
And since he’s Shaquille O’Neal, you might expect he wouldn’t go for something stock, and he hasn’t. The new addition to his garage is a Dodge Charger Hellcat, and it’s got an insane custom paint job, with silver and red, and a custom “Diesel Dog Mafia” logo on its hood and on the right side of the muscle car.
Shaq shared the new whip on Friday, March 4, ahead of his birthday on March 6, and he said it’s the “best birthday ever.”
He added that, for the project, he collaborated with Swaggpack Shaq, Atlanta Street Xecs, and Padgett Motorsports, calling them “best car club ever.” Among the changes, O’Neal has added butterfly wing doors to the muscle car, which isn’t something you see every day.
He didn’t say whether its core got an update, too, but from the factory, it comes with a 6.2-liter V8 engine, delivering 697 horsepower (707 ps), and a maximum torque of 650 lb-ft (881 Nm).
The NBA star hasn’t shared a look into the interior of the muscle car, but, we can see that front, including the dashboard, center console, and steering wheel are black, so he doesn’t seem to have gone too strongly on the inside.
Shaq couldn’t have been more thrilled about his Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT, and added: “i feel like charles barkley eating a piece of choclate cake.”
The NBA legend also owns a Dodge Demon, which he claims to be one of his favorites. In an interview, he shared: “That son goes so fast. I done embarrassed Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Teslas.” And hopefully, the new one will please him just as much.
