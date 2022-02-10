Mike Tyson Shows "Winter in Vegas" With Rolls-Royce Ghost

Retired professional boxer Mike Tyson can be considered a success story, as his determination helped him become a benchmark in the boxing world. Now, he is just enjoying himself and flaunting some of his luxurious rides like a Rolls-Royce Ghost in Las Vegas.
American professional boxer Mike Tyson had quite a career, and he received over $30 million for several fights and earned over $350 million in his active years. Now, the retired legend has a net worth of around $10 million (yes, he spent most of those earned, of course!), which allows him to live just as comfortably as he is used to.
With quite a lot of ups and downs in his career, Mike Tyson’s hard work paid off. A fan account for the retired boxer shows Tyson posing with his Rolls-Royce Silver Spur in 1987 which he got for himself on his 21st birthday, compared to the latest picture posted, with a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which only proves his loyalty to the brand.
Tyson's latest post is a picture where he leans against the side of the black Ghost, looking away from the camera. The former pro boxer captioned it “Winter in Vegas.”
A few weeks ago, former Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal revealed in an interview that he once went with Tyson to a Rolls-Royce dealership and ended up splashing $600,000 on two vehicles, because he “wasn’t gonna let him outdo" him. Well, he actually did, because Tyson bought three.
O’Neal’s net worth is around $400 million as of late 2021, and he is known for his smart investments. But when he went with Mike Tyson and saw the former boxer purchase three Rolls-Royce (he didn’t mention the models), he wanted to add two more to his collection, so he’d be the GOAT. “I wasn’t gonna buy three, but I wasn’t gonna let him outdo me. So I bought two. Six hundred thousand going down the drain.” This is possibly why Shaquille O’Neal can afford to offer Rolls-Royce Phantom rides for his Ultra VIP experience at his Super Bowl party.
Besides the Ghost, Mike Tyson also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, pictured in our gallery.
