Mike Tyson Shows "Winter in Vegas" With Rolls-Royce Ghost

American professional boxer Mike Tyson had quite a career, and he received over $30 million for several fights and earned over $350 million in his active years. Now, the retired legend has a net worth of around $10 million (yes, he spent most of those earned, of course!), which allows him to live just as comfortably as he is used to.With quite a lot of ups and downs in his career, Mike Tyson’s hard work paid off. A fan account for the retired boxer shows Tyson posing with his Rolls-Royce Silver Spur in 1987 which he got for himself on his 21st birthday, compared to the latest picture posted, with a Rolls-Royce Ghost , which only proves his loyalty to the brand.Tyson's latest post is a picture where he leans against the side of the black Ghost, looking away from the camera. The former pro boxer captioned it “Winter in Vegas.”A few weeks ago, former Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal revealed in an interview that he once went with Tyson to a Rolls-Royce dealership and ended up splashing $600,000 on two vehicles, because he “wasn’t gonna let him outdo" him. Well, he actually did, because Tyson bought three.O’Neal’s net worth is around $400 million as of late 2021, and he is known for his smart investments. But when he went with Mike Tyson and saw the former boxer purchase three Rolls-Royce (he didn’t mention the models), he wanted to add two more to his collection, so he’d be the GOAT. “I wasn’t gonna buy three, but I wasn’t gonna let him outdo me. So I bought two. Six hundred thousand going down the drain.” This is possibly why Shaquille O’Neal can afford to offer Rolls-Royce Phantom rides for his Ultra VIP experience at his Super Bowl party.Besides the Ghost, Mike Tyson also owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, pictured in our gallery.