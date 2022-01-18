Keion Henderson and Shaunie O’Neal’s New Vehicle Is All-Electric – the Porsche Taycan

Pastor Keion Henderson and Shaunie O’Neal are embarking on their journey together by keeping up with the times, as they chose a fully electric, bespoke Porsche Taycan as their first joint vehicle.
Keion Henderson, known as Pastor Keion, is an entrepreneur, author, pastor, singer, and motivational speaker from Gary, Indiana. With a platform of over half a million followers, his net worth is estimated at approximately $7 million.
His fiancé, Shaunie O'Neal, also an entrepreneur, has a big social media presence as well and has 1.4 million followers. The mother of five and Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife has a net worth of around $35 million and is known in the entertainment business after her appearance on the VH1 reality show, Basketball Wives.
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson had been dating for two years before announcing their engagement in late 2021. Now, they are ready to embark on their journey together with a joint vehicle – a one-of-one Porsche Taycan. It is unclear what exactly is special about it, but it might be the paintjob, a desert color sand, that resembles none of the ones available in the online configurator.
The couple worked with famous star-studded dealership Champion Motoring from San Diego, California, and the result is both elegant and modern. The exterior doesn’t have anything flashy. But things get interesting once you pop de door open, as there is a red and black combination, with Bordeaux Red leather seats on board.
Porsche introduced the Taycan in 2019, as the German company’s first full-electric vehicle. Starting 2021, the manufacturer refreshed its supercar to add more oomph and better features.
Only available in rear-wheel drive, the entry-level version puts out 322 horsepower (326 ps) and a maximum torque of 254 lb-ft (344 Nm), and 397 horsepower (402 ps) with the Overboost function engaged.
The dealership didn’t mention the exact version of Henderson and O’Neal’s new vehicle, but it could most likely be the Turbo S, based on the Mission E Design wheels it's wearing, which is stock for this version. Customers can, of course, tick the box for these wheels though, for extra money if they choose other versions.
Porsche Taycan Turbo S has a starting price of $185,000. Once you pay the money, you get an EPA-estimated 201-mi (323-km) range.
Whichever version the couple went for, they are in for a treat. A zero-emission sporty one.
