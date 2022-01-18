Porsche Taycan Turbo S Reports for Safety Car Duty, Check Out Its Livery

Porsche's Taycan is the new safety car in the Formula E World Championship. The German marque prepared two Taycan Turbo S models for Safety Car duty, and they come with a few elements that are specific to this role.
The conversion involved a roll cage, a set of racing bucket seats, six-point seatbelts, the Marelli Logger System, a fire extinguisher, a high-tech communication system, and flashing lights for its new job.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes with up to 761 ps (750 horsepower) and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kph in just 2.8 seconds with the Launch Control system activated. Having experienced it in real life, I can say that it is faster than you imagine.
What blows your mind is the lack of sound while the car is accelerating, which is unusual if you have been used to vehicles making noises. Its top speed is 260 kph in stock form, but that is not what it will have to do during its safety car duties.
Instead, it will have to drive on the track without impeding the competitors behind it. That is why experienced racers are chosen for such roles, as it takes someone with on-track experience for this job.
The new safety car of the Formula E World Championship will make its debut in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on January 28, when the opening round of the season will take place. The vehicle will get driven by Bruno Correia from Portugal, the long-standing FIA Formula E safety car driver.
Correia started racing back in 1994, in his country's local Formula Ford 1600 championship. From there, he moved to the Formula Renault championship in Spain, and then to the Barber Dodge Pro Series, as well as the Brazilian Supertouring Championship. It is fair to say that he had plenty of experience on the track when he retired from racing in 2005.
After years as a driver trainer, Correia moved on to become a safety car driver in the WTCC championship, and also had a similar role in the European Touring Car Cup. Later, Bruno Correia was appointed the official safety car driver of the FIA Formula E championship.
