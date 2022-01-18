2023 Toyota Sequoia Teaser Photo Shows Boxier Design, Sharper Taillights

Following the discontinuation of the Toyota Land Cruiser from the U.S. lineup, the Sequoia has been relegated to the top of the SUV range. Currently, the most expensive utility vehicle offered by the Japanese automaker in this part of the world, the body-on-frame people hauler also happens to be one of the oldest utility vehicles in the full-size segment.
Manufactured alongside the Highlander and Sienna in the state of Indiana, the second-generation Sequoia can trace its venerable roots back to 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show. Based on the previous-gen Tundra albeit with a fully-boxed frame and independent rear suspension, the full-size utility vehicle is obviously due a ground-up redesign for the 2023 model year.
“The next big thing from Toyota is on the horizon,” according to the attached press release. “Something big is coming to the sport utility vehicle lineup.” Toyota also highlights that “a clear picture will come into view soon,” although we already know Toyota refers to the all-new Sequoia.
As you can tell from the rear-three-quarter teaser photo, the red-painted example features a better-styled profile, chrome garnish for the side windows, and much sharper taillights. The size of the rearmost windows further points to a three-row seating arrangement just like the current gen, but we currently don’t know if we’re dealing with seven or eight seats.
Obviously based on the 2022 Toyota Tundra, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia will ditch the gas-guzzling V8 and the antiquated six-speed automatic transmission for a twin-turbocharged V6 and ten forward ratios. Just like the XK70-generation Tundra, the family-oriented cousin is expected with two states of tune for the V35A-FTS engine as well as a hybrid option.
Dubbed i-Force Max, the 3.4-liter hybrid option features an electric motor in the automatic transmission’s bell housing, right between the flywheel and torque converter. With 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm) of torque delivered at 2,400 revolutions per minute, the gasoline-electric powertrain is undoubtedly adequate for a vehicle this large and heavy.
