Toyota Turns the Corolla Touring Sports Into a Commercial Van, Gives It Hybrid Power

Ever looked at the latest Corolla thinking that it would make for an interesting light commercial vehicle (LCV)? Regardless of your answer, Toyota has, so they have turned it into a small van.
Dubbed the 2022 Toyota Corolla Commercial, it was modified at the brand’s facility in Burnaston, UK, home to the European production of the normal hatchback and estate. It builds on the Touring Sports body style and makes do without the rear seats, which increases the load area.
The provisional numbers for the cargo space reveal that it is 1,558 mm (61.3 in) long, 952 mm (37.5 in) wide, and 682 mm (26.9 in) tall. Moreover, due to the design of the multilink rear suspension, the load area is being kept to the maximum, as it does not have any intruding components. Other numbers that would interest potential buyers are the fuel efficiency, estimated at 55.3-62.7 mpg UK (46.1-52.2 mpg US / 5.1-4.5 l/100 km), and CO2 emissions of 102-115 g/km.
But why would we list the British mileage first? That’s because the 2022 Corolla Commercial has officially launched in that market, in a single specification, priced from £26,495 (equal to $36,195), including tax. It is accompanied by a three-year warranty and qualifies for the Toyota Relax warranty of up to 10 years/100,000 miles (160,935 km).
Packing the 1.8-liter self-charging powertrain, which allows it to run in the EV mode for a short period of time, thus improving the fuel consumption and emissions, the LCV variant of the Corolla is offered with a full metal bulkhead as standard. It also gets the 8-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, reversing camera, dual-zone air conditioning, heated and height-adjustable front seats with power lumbar adjustment for the driver, automatic headlights, and heated and electric side mirrors. The Toyota Safety Sense bundle of driver assistance gear is on deck too.
