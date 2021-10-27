The 2022 Toyota Sequoia Is Here With Options and New Trims Galore

The full-size SUV market is so overly saturated with options that it’d even make car enthusiasts scratch their heads in confusion. With so many choices to pick from, one comfort we can all take solace in is that you could always default to Toyota. The latest 2022 Sequoia is no exception in that regard.
The current XK60 second generation of the Sequoia first hit the scene in late 2007. That’s right, 2007. Usually, vehicle platforms that old like to rest on their laurels, getting by on brand reputation and little else. But this isn’t the Toyota way and the 2022 Sequoia is no exception.
New for the 2022 Sequoia is a special Wind Chill Pearl exterior color to replace the outgoing Blizzard Pearl and Super White color options. No other Sequoia ever made came with such an exclusive color option, making this 2022 example very special indeed. We’re sure the seven to eight people you could haul around inside one will be complimenting the truck for its snazzy paint job.
To help lug all those people around, the Sequoia will sport the venerable 381 horsepower 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 engine with a towing capacity of 7,400 pounds (3,356 kg). The addition of independent suspension at all four corners, as opposed to a solid rear axle, frees up inches of legroom for rear-seat passengers.
The Sequoia TRD Sport, TRD Pro, Platinum, and Nightshade Edition will all feature seating for seven passengers instead of eight. But what’s lost in extra seating capacity is largely made up for in performance and exclusivity. The Sequoia Nightshade Edition gives off a custom feeling with a darkened chrome grille and matching exterior trim pieces.
Available in Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, or Wind Chill Pearl exterior colors, the Nightshade Edition features black mirror caps, door handles, and 20-inch black split-spoke alloy wheels. Inside, black leather-trimmed seating surfaces come standard.
For the off-roading enthusiast, the Sequoia TRD Sport and TRD Pro offer all the same luxury goodies as the standard car, with a hyperfocused objective of being the most comfortable and easy to operate new 4x4 on the market today. The addition of a cat-back exhaust system on TRD models can only add another layer of excitement to any drive you take this Sequoia on.
Once pricing information is revealed, check back with us if you want to learn more.
