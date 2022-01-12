This Taycan Coupe Is So Gorgeous Porsche Should Seriously Consider Bringing It to Life

Although powerful cars with electric motors are everywhere, there is not a single electric coupe on offer at the moment. Perhaps this rendering by 2NCS will quench the need for a sporty two-door electric car, albeit in digital form. Hopefully, Porsche will get the message and will start working on an electric 911 soon.
Coupes were falling out of fashion before the international health crisis hit the world back in 2020. Two years later, with loads of money and not many spending opportunities, people started to reconnect with the glamorous sports car universe, but that went amiss with EV carmakers. There are, of course, several electric coupes in the making, including some concepts teased by Honda and Genesis. But it will take years before any of those will make it to showrooms, if ever.
That’s not a problem for those with imagination and some healthy video rendering talent, as they can create the car of their dreams in no time. Digital artist 2NCS took the regular Porsche Taycan Turbo S and forced it to digitally fill the gap in the market as the Taycan Turbo S Coupé. The result is so good that for a moment it got us fooled into thinking Porsche might actually plan an electric 911.
But they should, as this rendering shows there’s true potential for an electric two-door coupe. As good as the Taycan is, it will never beat a more agile coupe on the track. Besides, when Tesla will finally launch its long-promised Roadster, Porsche needs to be there with a counter-offer just like they did with the Taycan. Perhaps the scissor doors are a little too much for such a model, but after all, this is CGI so sure, why not?
Eventually, all cars will go electric and this trend will wreak havoc through Porsche stable. We imagine the Panamera nameplate will have to go, as Taycan is already a popular car. But the 911 will always be at the heart of Porsche’s business, though, and we reckon this will have to be electric. So you see, there’s no way Porsche will not have an electric coupé soon, whether it’s called 911 EV or Taycan Coupé.
