Porsche Taycan Coupe Looks Like an Electric 928 Revival

With the Porsche Taycan having now landed on a plethora of markets, we know that Zuffenhausen is considering at least one extra derivative, namely the Cross Turismo. However, with the German carmaker being a master of version and editions, could we expect to see the Taycan range spreading further?
For one thing, Porsche could introduce a Taycan Coupe, in the classic form of the particle. In fact, the rendering above portrays such a two-door electric vehicle - the pixel portrait also proposes a few cabin tweaks, but this is another story for another time.
Come to think of it, rumors about Porsche introducing a large two-door coupe have been floating around since 2009. That's when the original Panamera was introduced and the automaker was expected to deliver a two-door incarnation of the four-seater.
From new-age gear heads to old-school aficionados that have waited so long for the 928 to be revived, there are plenty of fans who wish to see such a model coming to life.
And one could wonder if the consequences of the Dieselgate fiasco were the ones that prevented the 928 from returning as a Panamera Coupe for the current, second-gen model. After all, this is the sort of barrier that even prevented Bugatti from expanding its model range according to its initial plans.
Nevertheless, now that the entire Volkswagen Group is making sustained efforts towards electrification, a Taycan Coupe could be a possibility. Even so, we must keep in mind that the business case behind a two-door model is not easily built, so only time will tell if the 928 returns as an EV.
Meanwhile, we still have an important question regarding the already-confirmed Cross Turismo estate version of the Taycan. You see, when this was still in its Mission E concept form, it came with generous ground clearance, but the prototypes that showed up after that appear to sport the rather modest ride height we've seen on the Panamera Sport Turismo.
And with the newcomer potentially debuting at next week's 2020 Geneva Motor Show, we might get an answer soon.
