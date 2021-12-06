4 CGI-Revived 2023 Cadillac Escalade EXT Seems Ready to Storm the Pickup World

2 Mercedes-Benz EQG 6x6 Electric Pickup Wants to Make the Tesla Cybertruck Kiss the Ring

More on this:

Porsche GT-E RS Is From CGI Timeline Where Mission E Turned Widebody Track Hero

Many people would have loved Porsche even more if the German sports car maker delivered the Taycan with Mission E’s suicide doors. So, how about a widebody, slammed racetrack monster? 9 photos



Instead, maybe it has something more to do with Rostislav Prokop’s desire to morph the concept car into something that would appeal to both Porsche and motorsport aficionados. Dubbed “GT-E RS,” this virtual



That clearly makes us wonder if the pixel master isn’t gunning for some sort of alternate timeline where the latter wasn’t born, and instead, Porsche went full-blown track monster on the Mission E’s production version. Who knows, since the CGI expert doesn’t share his thoughts...



Surely, with the current state of the automotive industry, that’s probably



The sides reveal this Porsche to be laid out on the ground as only



Not to mention the louvered rear window. Which begs the question. Is this EV or some sort of hybrid reinterpretation? As far as the non-existent description and the conflicting hashtags are concerned, that’s forever going to be anyone’s guess...





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rostislav Prokop (@rostislav_prokop) Because of the timeless styling employed on the Porsche Mission E, sometimes the 2015 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show debut feels like yesterday, not more than half a decade ago. Perhaps, it is a feeling precipitated only in part by the sleek design and the cool suicide-style doors.Instead, maybe it has something more to do with Rostislav Prokop’s desire to morph the concept car into something that would appeal to both Porsche and motorsport aficionados. Dubbed “GT-E RS,” this virtual Porsche refrains from delivering a single mention about the current Taycan.That clearly makes us wonder if the pixel master isn’t gunning for some sort of alternate timeline where the latter wasn’t born, and instead, Porsche went full-blown track monster on the Mission E’s production version. Who knows, since the CGI expert doesn’t share his thoughts...Surely, with the current state of the automotive industry, that’s probably just wishful thinking . But that doesn’t make the virtual Porsche any less interesting. After all, it’s riddled with many cool features. At the front, for example, there’s a menacing fascia with lots of bronze/black aero bits and pieces to make sure it stays planted at any (highway) speed.The sides reveal this Porsche to be laid out on the ground as only CGI examples can. But that’s not all, since even here the widebody traits are easily observable. They may be exaggerated, so it’s an interpretation that may not be everyone’s cup of tea. But at least motorsport fans won’t be disappointed, thanks to the huge rear diffuser and the humongous wing.Not to mention the louvered rear window. Which begs the question. Is this virtual creation a fullor some sort of hybrid reinterpretation? As far as the non-existent description and the conflicting hashtags are concerned, that’s forever going to be anyone’s guess...