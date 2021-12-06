CGI Honda S2000 Feels Like the Ultimate Wide Bodybuilder of the JDM Tuning World

4 Iconic Honda S2000 Gets Modern Redesign, That's How Civic DNA Becomes Timeless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmanuel Brito (@personalizatuauto) Some virtual artists preoccupy themselves with digitally reviving the stock Honda S2000 with a modern, 2022-befitting appearance . Others, such as Emmanuel Brito, the pixel master better known as personalizatuauto on social media, take a quick break from playing with CGI-altered American trucks for an extreme case of JDM tuning.So, while Brito usually focuses on all sorts of North American heroes, he does love a great Japanese sports car from time to time. They usually come with a hidden (sometimes in plain sight ) message. For his Honda S2000 alteration, though, all cards have been laid down on the deck. And the description’s disclaimer of not being “allowed for cardiac” folk is well deserved.After all, we are dealing here with an open-top sports car “on some steroids.” According to the author, it might also be unique and completely dedicated to fans of the little JDM hero. Naturally, if this really is something that has never been done before remains completely debatable. After all, we have seen some pretty crazy S2000 transformations in the real world as well.On the other hand, its newfound virtual looks have undoubtedly been taken to the extreme. Starting with the front, there’s a completely transparent hood so everyone can have a look at the feisty, high-revving VTEC engine. Or is that a V12 swap we are looking at, by any chance?That is a question better left unanswered (as the artist makes no mention of it), and we can all continue with the rest of the unhinged modifications. The S2000 sits naturally as close to the ground as CGI possible, while also sporting a beefy “just went to the gym” widebody aero kit look.But that’s not all, because (arguably) the coolest twist is located in the back. That’s where this Honda’s bumper was cut in half and also made way for a centrally-located quad exhaust setup.