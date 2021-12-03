CGI-Revived 2023 Cadillac Escalade EXT Seems Ready to Storm the Pickup World

In a world that seems overrun by crossover, SUV, and truck models, it’s rather surprising to remember that some lineages were cut short ahead of time. Take Cadillac’s Escalade EXT pickup truck derivation, for example.
Throughout five generations, on a couple of occasions, Cadillac allowed Escalade fans to carry lots of stuff on outdoor adventures with help from a four-door sport utility truck version. Released to coincide with the second and third iterations of the luxury SUV nameplate, its Escalade EXT alternative was, of course, a sibling of the quirky and well-received Chevy Avalanche.
Now, oddly enough, both have been “lost in (new generation) translation.” That’s a subtle way of saying they bit the dust and headed into the great unknown of car Valhalla. This is a bit sad, considering that automakers have already managed to convince clients to spend huge bucks on stuff like F-150 Limiteds. And they keep churning out new entries into the posh niche, such as GMC’s 2022 Sierra Denali Ultimate.
But of course, none of them carry the traditional panache of Caddy’s branding. As such, it’s no wonder that at least virtual artists are trying to reinvent the Escalade EXT nameplate based on the latest fifth-generation high-tech luxury SUV. Case in point, the pixel master behind the GM-passionate c_zr1 account on social media, who strikes an emotional chord both with regular truck fans and Caddy aficionados.
The CGI transformation looks entirely believable. And it probably makes a lot of people ask why on Earth Cadillac isn’t sending these modern EXTs out on the street to steal away market share from the posh pickup truck competition. Well, that’s anyone’s guess. But this virtual interpretation that’s apparently based on the ESV model looks decidedly ready to carry a dirt bike in its bed in the morning and party at the owner’s club at night.
