Porsche Taycan Turbo Drag Races BMW M5 CS, Didn't Go as Planned

Some might look at the BMW M5 CS and see a good daily, with decent power, but make no mistake, this is a wolf in sheep’s clothing that is out for supercar blood.
So far, it has proved its straight-line prowess against several big names, winning some and losing others. One of the most notable wins dates back to November 2021, when the M5 CS taught an important lesson about fast takeoffs to a tuned Nissan GT-R.
That race came from GTBoard, and it is the same YouTube channel that put the spotlight on the ultra-hot Bimmer once again, this time pinning it against a Porsche Taycan Turbo. We know what you’re probably thinking, that there’s no possible way that the M5, even in the CS specification, can stand next to the Taycan Turbo, let alone beat it, but the result might actually surprise you.
We will get to that part in just a moment, but first, let’s remind ourselves just how quick the M5 CS is, starting with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint that takes 2.9 seconds. It has 626 hp and 533 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque to play with, produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which works in concert with an auto ‘box, and M-tuned rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system.
The Taycan Turbo is about as fast to 60 mph (97 kph) as its ad-hoc challenger, but it boasts a bit more power, like 670 hp and 626 lb-ft (849 Nm), on overboost. The instant thrust should, in theory, make the balance tilt in its favor, but let’s not forget that the driver still plays a decisive role, so it could go either way.
Now, do you think the ICE-powered BMW beat the battery-electric Porsche? Only one way to find out, and that’s by watching the video that is only 44 seconds long.
That race came from GTBoard, and it is the same YouTube channel that put the spotlight on the ultra-hot Bimmer once again, this time pinning it against a Porsche Taycan Turbo. We know what you’re probably thinking, that there’s no possible way that the M5, even in the CS specification, can stand next to the Taycan Turbo, let alone beat it, but the result might actually surprise you.
We will get to that part in just a moment, but first, let’s remind ourselves just how quick the M5 CS is, starting with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint that takes 2.9 seconds. It has 626 hp and 533 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque to play with, produced by the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine, which works in concert with an auto ‘box, and M-tuned rear-biased xDrive all-wheel drive system.
The Taycan Turbo is about as fast to 60 mph (97 kph) as its ad-hoc challenger, but it boasts a bit more power, like 670 hp and 626 lb-ft (849 Nm), on overboost. The instant thrust should, in theory, make the balance tilt in its favor, but let’s not forget that the driver still plays a decisive role, so it could go either way.
Now, do you think the ICE-powered BMW beat the battery-electric Porsche? Only one way to find out, and that’s by watching the video that is only 44 seconds long.