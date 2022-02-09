Shaquille O'Neal's $1M Super Bowl Party Will Have Private Jets and Rolls-Royce Phantoms

For the last few years, Shaquille O’Neal has been setting up his own star-studded Super Bowl bash. The event includes food, booze, and it’s described as “part carnival, part music festival, part circus.” But this year, there’s also an Ultra VIP package that costs $1 million, and it includes a private jet trip, and even your own Rolls-Royce Phantom as means of transportation.
Unlike most Super Bowl parties' organizers, Shaquille O’Neal decided to make the event as accessible as he can, for everyone (who can afford it). He told Rolling Stone: “Do you know how many of these Super Bowl events require at least $10k, $20k, $30K just to walk in the door? It’s insane! I’ve always been for the people and needed to provide a way for any fan to attend.”
This year, Shaq’s Fun House (the name of the event) will include performances from Zedd, Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Shaquille himself. The former Lakers legend has quite a background in DJing, but that’s not something most people would remember when his name pops up.
Besides the music, there will be carnival rides and circus performers to keep guests entertained all night long.
Normal tickets started around $300 for general admissions, but they can go as high as $190,000 for a Shaq Personal Suite experience. On top of that, there’s the Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience which, you guessed it, costs $1 million.
So, what is in it for you if you drop that much money?
It looks like it includes a roundtrip private jet flight, a VIP table on-stage, and you get to the venue in one of the Rolls-Royce Phantoms available. Of course, there’s unlimited food and booze included in the price, as well, TMZ reports. For the Ultra VIP experience, you have a separate entrance so you won’t have to wait in line and you will have your own private security members. The group will get to take part in Shaq’s DJ Diesel set.
That surely sounds like a Super Bowl night to remember.
This year, Shaq’s Fun House (the name of the event) will include performances from Zedd, Lil Wayne, Diplo, and Shaquille himself. The former Lakers legend has quite a background in DJing, but that’s not something most people would remember when his name pops up.
Besides the music, there will be carnival rides and circus performers to keep guests entertained all night long.
Normal tickets started around $300 for general admissions, but they can go as high as $190,000 for a Shaq Personal Suite experience. On top of that, there’s the Ultra-VIP Shaq Million Dollar Experience which, you guessed it, costs $1 million.
So, what is in it for you if you drop that much money?
It looks like it includes a roundtrip private jet flight, a VIP table on-stage, and you get to the venue in one of the Rolls-Royce Phantoms available. Of course, there’s unlimited food and booze included in the price, as well, TMZ reports. For the Ultra VIP experience, you have a separate entrance so you won’t have to wait in line and you will have your own private security members. The group will get to take part in Shaq’s DJ Diesel set.
That surely sounds like a Super Bowl night to remember.