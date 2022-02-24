The Portrayal of Generosity: Shaquille O'Neal Buys Family Two New Cars, Tips Waitress $1K

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has exceeded expectations with his generosity in just one day. The star helped a family with nine children and got them a brand-new Mercedes van, a new Ford truck, and also tipped a waitress $1,000 after her car broke down.
Shaquille O’Neal, shortly known as Shaq, has a net worth estimated at around $400 million, thanks to his career in the NBA. The star loves living lavishly, enjoying himself in cars, yachts, private jets with his equally famous friends.
But Shaq is also incredibly generous, and his latest action confirmed it. The NBA star took out a family for dinner, and, when hearing their car was not working properly, took them to a Mercedes dealership, and bought them a new vehicle.
That’s all coming from Karissa Collins, the owner of a popular account on Instagram called The Collins Kids. There, she posts footage of her nine children, as she’s currently expecting her 10th. The woman revealed on social media that Shaq has changed her life this week, in more than one way.
She wrote: “I have no words right now!!! Today Shaq blessed us like never before. Last night we had a surprise visit from Shaq. He took us to dinner as a family at babes chicken. It was so much fun to just hang out and eat dinner with him.” Collins continued: “He started the day off by taking us to the Mercedes-Benz dealership to get us a new family 15 passenger van.”
Karissa revealed that their 12-passenger van was no longer adequate for their needs, and they had issues with the air conditioning and wanted to trade up. Karissa added: “They didn’t have any in stock and so we got to customize and order a van that should be here in July.”
After the deal was done, Shaq took them to dinner, where he paid for their meal and tipped the waitress $1,000 after finding out her car broke down.
As O’Neal took them to their vehicle, noticed the husband’s truck’s air conditioning and heating system was not working either, so he took them to a Ford dealership, and bought them a second truck.
If that’s not a true portrayal of generosity, what is?
