Watch Shaquille O'Neal Make His Way into a Tesla Model S Octopus-Style

Have you ever seen an octopus squeezing through the tightest hole to escape back into the ocean? Well, watching the great Shaquille O'Neal climbing into the passenger seat of a Tesla Model S is a surprisingly similar experience. 23 photos



I know because I've cracked my head open against a well-camouflaged windowsill and, at 6'5", I'm nowhere near as tall as Shaq.



Driving, on the other hand, can also be a challenge. Most modern cars have no problem fitting somebody my size but go back a few years and it's a different story. I don't want to make this thing about myself, but allow me to share one of my greatest frustrations in life.



Back in 2012, I was attending the launch of the then-new



So, even though we're on different levels, I can definitely relate to what it's like for Shaq to enter these vehicles designed for regular-sized humans. The former NBA star takes the bottom-first, pull your legs in later approach, and it proves to be the right choice. With a little help from his arms, those legs ending in size 22 shoes make it in and the door shuts close.



Knowing Elon, I wouldn't be surprised if Shaq received a supersized Model S in the mail the following weeks. He's definitely the kind of man who would take advantage of his position to start a pointless but fun project such as this. Alternatively, he could point the retired NBA center toward the upcoming Cybertruck, especially since he's shown interest in electric pickups before when attending a

