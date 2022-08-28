Android Automotive Will Allow Users to Run Android Auto, And It All Makes Sense

Android Automotive and Android Auto are both supposed to help expand the Android experience beyond the mobile device, but at the end of the day, they are completely different beasts.
Android Auto, for instance, requires a mobile device to mirror the UI on the larger display in the car. Android Automotive, on the other hand, is a fully featured operating system that comes pre-loaded with the vehicle, doesn’t require a mobile device, and benefits from deeper integration into the car.
For example, Google Assistant can also access additional information, such as the climate controls, and let users adjust the temperature using voice commands.
For many people out there, Android Automotive is, therefore, an evolved version of Android Auto, so in many ways, it’s all considered an upgrade that allows users to experience the best Google has to offer in terms of a car-optimized approach.
However, Google has recently decided to unlock Android Auto even in cars where Android Automotive is offered. Available as part of Android Automotive OS 13, Android Auto is powered by an app called Android Auto Receiver, and while it all seems just a waste of time, it actually makes a lot of sense.
Running Android Auto in a car equipped with Android Automotive comes in handy in company cars or in vehicles where setting up a Google account isn’t necessarily convenient and takes additional time, especially when done from scratch.
In this case, simply plugging in your mobile device and therefore launching Android Auto, without leaving any traces behind, is the preferred option, which means you can run the car-optimized Android experience without having to set up your accounts.
Interestingly, the app is dated December 2021, so Google has been working on the Android Auto Receiver for quite some time, though it’s only now releasing it as the new Android Automotive OS 13 is here.
For example, Google Assistant can also access additional information, such as the climate controls, and let users adjust the temperature using voice commands.
For many people out there, Android Automotive is, therefore, an evolved version of Android Auto, so in many ways, it’s all considered an upgrade that allows users to experience the best Google has to offer in terms of a car-optimized approach.
However, Google has recently decided to unlock Android Auto even in cars where Android Automotive is offered. Available as part of Android Automotive OS 13, Android Auto is powered by an app called Android Auto Receiver, and while it all seems just a waste of time, it actually makes a lot of sense.
Running Android Auto in a car equipped with Android Automotive comes in handy in company cars or in vehicles where setting up a Google account isn’t necessarily convenient and takes additional time, especially when done from scratch.
In this case, simply plugging in your mobile device and therefore launching Android Auto, without leaving any traces behind, is the preferred option, which means you can run the car-optimized Android experience without having to set up your accounts.
Interestingly, the app is dated December 2021, so Google has been working on the Android Auto Receiver for quite some time, though it’s only now releasing it as the new Android Automotive OS 13 is here.