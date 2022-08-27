Google Releases Emergency Update for Android Auto

If you’re a long-time Android Auto user, you probably learned the hard way already that the problems you experience while running the app don’t typically get fixed overnight.
Not even if they become more widespread, that is, as Google usually needs quite a lot of time to look into user reports, figure out what happens, and then release a patch.
Nevertheless, things have been entirely different in the case of a glitch first spotted less than two weeks ago.
Users reported on Google’s forums that Android Auto stopped working after a recent update, with the app no longer launching on devices where the most recent version was installed. The one to blame was an early-August update, these users said, and the issue affected both the wired and the wireless versions of Android Auto.
Obviously, none of the workarounds the affected users have tried lately brought things back to normal, so Google was the one that had to step in and release a patch.
And as it turns out, the search company managed to fix the whole thing in record time.
Shortly after the first reports of Android Auto broken down after the early-August update reached the web, Google launched an investigation and requested more information from users, including phone logs.
In the meantime, however, the bug has become very widespread, with over 200 replies now posted in the said Google forum thread. The parent company, therefore, accelerated the development of the fix, so this week, an emergency update went live for Android Auto users.
Several of the people who previously encountered the bug confirmed that Android Auto is now running as expected, with the app launching correctly after the update.
There’s not much you need to do to get Android Auto up and running again, so just install the most recent update – if no new version is available, you could try removing the app from the device and then downloading it again from the Play Store.
