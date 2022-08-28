First Android Auto 8.1 Update Now Available, Everybody Looking for Coolwalk

Google has just shipped the very first build of Android Auto 8.1 as part of the beta testing program. The new version is therefore available for download right now, though it goes without saying it shouldn’t be installed as your daily driver unless you’re familiar with what running beta software really means.
Android Auto 8.1 beta lands only a few days after Google started the rollout of the stable 8.0 version, and for many people out there, this is considered a sign that the search giant is accelerating the development of new app features.
But the bad news regarding version 8.1 is that it doesn’t include the UI update all Android Auto users seem to be waiting for.
Let’s start with the basics.
Google announced earlier this year at I/O that Android Auto would be getting a new UI update (internally codenamed Coolwalk) to allow users to run multiple apps side-by-side on the same screen regardless of the display size.
Similar to Apple CarPlay’s dashboard, this UI refresh was projected to go live in the summer, and everybody expected the new Android Auto versions launching before August 31 to include it.
However, while the Coolwalk code has already been spotted in Android Auto, Google is yet to enable the new UI. While the company seems likely to miss its release target for Coolwalk, worth knowing is the launch of this feature isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto update.
The interface makeover will go live with a server-side switch, so even if Android Auto 8.1 beta doesn’t include Coolwalk, the new feature could show up any day now when Google presses the go-ahead button on the server.
For the time being, anyone can download Android Auto 8.1 beta from this page – this is the stand-alone APK installer that requires a manual update; otherwise, you need to be part of the beta program to receive the automatic update to 8.1.
