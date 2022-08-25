Not Even a New-Generation Android Device Can Run Android Auto Flawlessly

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, also referred to as Fold 4, is currently the best Android device money can buy, not only from the South Korean phone maker but from all companies on this side of the market.
As a flagship running Android, Fold 4 is supposed to provide a flawless experience on absolutely all fronts, including in terms of browsing the web, watching videos, taking photos, or navigating with Google Maps on the screen.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to be the case as far as Android Auto is concerned, as it looks like the Fold 4 can’t run the app at all in some cars. And when it does, Android Auto crashes all of a sudden, freezes, or lags for absolutely no clear reason.
A discussion thread on Google’s forums is getting more and more posts from new Fold 4 buyers who discover that Android Auto isn’t running properly – keep in mind that the sales of this new Samsung phone kicked off only a few days ago, so there’s a very good chance that the number of posts increases substantially as more people receive the device.
In other words, all signs seem to suggest that Android Auto misbehaving on the Fold 4 is a widespread problem, though, at this point, it’s not exactly clear if the one to blame is the device itself or Google’s app. One thing is certain, though: most people struggling with the bug claim everything is working just fine with other Android devices.
A member of the Android Auto team has already forwarded the reports to developers, but for the time being, it’s too early to tell if a fix is on its way or not. Most likely, it’ll take a while before a patch goes live, so if you get the new Fold 4 and Android Auto isn’t running, there’s not much you can do than wait for an official fix.
