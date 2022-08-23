Android Auto 8.0 Now Available for All Users

Google has just started the rollout of a new stable version of Android Auto, but once again, users out there who rush to download and install the update could end up disappointed.
First and foremost, the basics.
Android Auto 8.0 is now available for download for all users, though the rollout via the Google Play Store is taking place in stages. In other words, not everybody is being provided with the new version of Android Auto right away, but users who don’t want to wait can always get the stand-alone APK installer and deploy the update manually.
You can find the latest Android Auto APK installer on this page.
Needless to say, a new version of Android Auto should theoretically be good news in terms of new features, and the release of build 8.0 is a very anticipated moment in this regard. This is because many people believed Android Auto 8.0 would include the Coolwalk UI update, especially as Google originally promised to release this feature in the summer.
Given Android Auto 8.0 is the last update of the summer, it’s easy to see why some people could be disappointed, with more and more signs suggesting that Google could eventually delay the release of Coolwalk.
Very important to know, however, is that the debut of Coolwalk isn’t linked with a specific Android Auto update. This is because Google will turn to a server-side switch to enable the new feature, so the rollout could start at any moment.
As for what’s new in Android Auto 8.0, Google hasn’t shared any information on this front, as the typical generic changelog continues to be offered to users who download the latest version of the app. However, there’s a chance some subtle refinements and a bunch of fixes are indeed part of the update, which means users should download Android Auto 8.0 anyway, either from the Google Play Store or with the stand-alone APK installer.
