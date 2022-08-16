New Major Version of Android Now Available With No Big Changes for Android Auto

Google has recently pushed the go-ahead button for Android 13, the latest and greatest version of the company’s very own mobile operating system.
Now available for Pixel phones, Android 13 obviously comes with lots of improvements, so it goes without saying that many people out there hoped to see Android Auto getting its own batch of refinements as well.
However, Android 13 brings no big news for drivers out there, as the focus has clearly been on the mobile experience and the way it can be expanded to other Google devices, such as Chromebooks.
When it comes to Android Auto, many people out there seem to be disappointing that Android 13 doesn’t bring the highly anticipated Coolwalk update. This isn’t at all a surprise, as Coolwalk has nothing to do with Android updates in the first place.
Coolwalk is an Android Auto makeover, and it will go live via a server-side switch. This means an app or OS update isn’t needed, as Google will start rolling it out in stages when it believes the feature is ready for prime time.
If anything, the good news for Android Auto users is that Android 13 doesn’t seem to come with any major bugs for the experience behind the wheel. Or, at least, not until now, but we should be able to get a better picture of the Android 13 reliability in the car when the availability expands to other phone brands.
The debut of Android 11 and Android 12 has been plagued by issues as far as the car experience was concerned. Android Auto ended up struggling with the most essential features, including phone calls, all after users installed the new versions of the operating system.
At this point, however, Android 13 seems to play nice with Android Auto, so if you’ve already installed the new OS and found something that doesn’t work right in the car, make sure you let others know using the comment box after the jump.
