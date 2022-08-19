Google Blames Carmakers for Major Android Auto Error

There’s a lot Google needs to fix in Android Auto, but when it comes to the error that makes it impossible for users to pick up incoming phone calls, this isn’t something the search giant is responsible for.
This is what the company claims after a further investigation of the problem, as Google says that users being unable to answer incoming calls with Android Auto running on the screen inside the car is caused by the head units themselves.
The problem was first reported in late 2021 when users discovered that there was no way to answer an incoming call from the head unit.
While the ringing tone can be heard, Android Auto doesn’t show the typical incoming call interface, so it’s impossible to actually answer it. The only way to do it, users said, was to just reach for the phone and answer the incoming call manually.
In a message posted a few days ago, Google says that it investigated the problem and discovered that Android Auto has nothing to do with the whole thing.
“We have investigated the issue and discovered that the incoming calls are being automatically rejected due to a car-specific “Do Not Disturb” mode that is enabled. This issue is not caused by the Android Auto app. We suggest that you reach out to your car manufacturer to learn how to correct the issue,” Google says.
The easiest way to figure out if Android Auto is indeed the culprit or not is to test how everything runs in another car that supports the app. Google says that this is a method that should theoretically help determine if the issue is caused by Android Auto or the head unit, though all signs seem to suggest that the latter is the one causing the whole thing.
At this point, however, it’s not yet known what cars are encountering these issues because of the DND mode enabled on the head unit.
