Android Auto 7.7 and Newer Coming With Major Fix, Update the App ASAP

While all eyes are on Coolwalk these days, Google is actually working on multiple fronts to improve the experience with Android Auto.
And part of these efforts is fixing some of the most widespread glitches found in the app.
Google has confirmed that the most recent versions of Android Auto come with a highly anticipated fix specifically aimed at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra owners.
Launched in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that should normally provide a flawless experience on Android Auto. But as many owners who paid more than $1,000 on the device ended up learning the hard way, Android Auto and the Galaxy S22 Ultra don’t necessarily play nice, as the app often ended up with a black screen.
Google first started looking into the matter back in February, and since then, the company has been working non-stop on trying to figure out what precisely happened. It eventually asked for more feedback in March, and as it turns out, it determined the cause of the problem and quietly shipped a fix in Android Auto 7.7.
At this point, the most recent stable version of Android Auto is 7.9, with version 8.0 already in beta and expected to go live in the coming days.
However, Google says that as long as you install Android Auto 7.7 or later (this should theoretically include 8.0 beta as well), everything should work properly with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as the black screen problem should no longer occur.
Without a doubt, this is good news for users who purchased Samsung’s flagship model, but it remains to be seen if the glitch is indeed fixed for everybody. I’m seeing people complaining that Android Auto still doesn’t feel at home on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even on a fully up-to-date device with the latest version of the app, so maybe additional polishing is still required.
Google has confirmed that the most recent versions of Android Auto come with a highly anticipated fix specifically aimed at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra owners.
Launched in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a high-end smartphone that should normally provide a flawless experience on Android Auto. But as many owners who paid more than $1,000 on the device ended up learning the hard way, Android Auto and the Galaxy S22 Ultra don’t necessarily play nice, as the app often ended up with a black screen.
Google first started looking into the matter back in February, and since then, the company has been working non-stop on trying to figure out what precisely happened. It eventually asked for more feedback in March, and as it turns out, it determined the cause of the problem and quietly shipped a fix in Android Auto 7.7.
At this point, the most recent stable version of Android Auto is 7.9, with version 8.0 already in beta and expected to go live in the coming days.
However, Google says that as long as you install Android Auto 7.7 or later (this should theoretically include 8.0 beta as well), everything should work properly with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, as the black screen problem should no longer occur.
Without a doubt, this is good news for users who purchased Samsung’s flagship model, but it remains to be seen if the glitch is indeed fixed for everybody. I’m seeing people complaining that Android Auto still doesn’t feel at home on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, even on a fully up-to-date device with the latest version of the app, so maybe additional polishing is still required.