First Android Auto 8.0 Version Now Available for Download, And Everybody Is Disappointed

The very first build of Android Auto 8.0 showed up online a few hours ago, and unsurprisingly, users rushed to download it for a very simple reason.
Android Auto 8.0 was expected to bring the highly anticipated Coolwalk update, especially as it’s the last update the app is getting this summer – Google previously promised to ship Coolwalk in the summer of 2022, so version 8.0 is pretty much the final release that could bring it.
Unfortunately, this fresh update doesn’t bring any good news on this front.
First and foremost, it’s important to keep in mind that, at this point, Android Auto 8.0 is still in the beta development stage. In other words, this build is supposed to be used for testing, so the work on the update hasn’t been finalized just yet.
This means there’s still time for Google to introduce additional changes, though you really shouldn’t hold your breath for Coolwalk at this point.
Second of all, Coolwalk not showing up in this first build of Android Auto doesn’t necessarily mean that Google is going to miss its summer ETA. Most of these changes are enabled with a server-side switch, so the Mountain View-based search giant can eventually start rolling out the Coolwalk overhaul without the need for a dedicated app update.
At this point, however, what makes the wait a lot harder is the lack of information. Google indeed confirmed at I/O earlier this year that Coolwalk would go live during the summer, but no further information on this big interface update has been offered since then.
We do know that the work on this project has made good progress, but on the other hand, given it’s already August, many users are tempted to believe that Google could eventually delay the release of Coolwalk to a later date.
For the time being, however, if you want to try out Android Auto 8.0, you can either enroll in the beta program or get the stand-alone APK installer available on this page.
