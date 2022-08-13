1965 Mustang Fastback Fighting for Another Chance After Humanity Ignored It for Years

In other words, the Mustang was supposed to be both a grocery-getter and a car capable of providing a thrilling experience behind the wheel, depending on what customers hoped to get.
It all started with the new six-cylinder unit that was available on the 1965 Mustang.
Replacing the previous 170 (2.8-liter) Thriftpower with 105 horsepower, the new 200 (3.3-liter) unit now developed 120 horsepower, though its main focus was still on providing an economical experience to the supermarket.
The V8 lineup witnessed similar changes as well. The 260 (4.3-liter) was dropped, with Ford now betting all-in on the several versions of the 289 (4.7-liter) available during this model year. The 2-barrel version developed 200 horsepower, while the 4-barrel sibling was upgraded from 210 to 225 horsepower.
The HiPo version remained mostly unchanged, still being rated at 270 horsepower.
Born in 1965, this Ford Mustang has previously been sent to a body shop, but according to eBay seller jasper10354, it was parked in the same spot for a very long time. No further specifics have been provided on this front, but it’s pretty clear the conditions haven’t necessarily been the best.
As an A-code Mustang, this fastback rolled off the assembly lines with a 289 4-barrel engine under the hood. And the good news is the same V8 is still there, with the seller claiming it still turns over. But when it comes to the chances of seeing this engine start and run, the best way to figure this out is to go to New Jersey and inspect everything in person.
This Mustang was born as a GT, and this obviously adds more value to the project.
Officially known as the GT Equipment Package, the Mustang GT was available with V8 engines only, with the 289 4-barrel becoming the most common choice. It obviously came with several exclusive goodies, including fog lamps installed on the grille, disc brakes, and a new instrument panel with a speedometer, temperature gauges, oil pressure gauges, and so on.
It's believed the production of the model year 1965 included around 15,000 units, but on the other hand, it’s not very clear how many of them are still around today.
The undersides are said to be very clean, and this is without a doubt good news. The floors and the trunk are typically among the first to be invaded by rust, and since they come in a decent shape, there’s a good chance the Mustang has been sleeping in at least decent conditions.
Unfortunately, we don’t know how original and complete the fastback continues to be today, but based on the available information, this Mustang is a very intriguing project that totally deserves a second chance, especially if it comes with a fair price.
Well, the price is the one that could make some people walk away, as the seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $21,500. Given this isn’t an auction, the asking price won’t change, and the seller also hasn’t enabled the Make Offer button, which means they aren’t interested in other deals.
The vehicle is parked in Manahawkin, New Jersey, if you want to see it live.
