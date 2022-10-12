‘Gutted’ Tesla Plaid Drags 540ci Big-Block Chevy El Camino, That’s a Very Close One

Some people bought the Tesla Model S because they are eco-conscious, others because they want to be trendy, and a select few because they want to be present at the local quarter or 1/8-mile dragstrip every single week.
There have been many stories about how stubborn Tesla owners can be – both for the right and wrong reasons. But let us give you a positive example simply because, you know, the world is already way too cramped for additional bad stories. So, here is the owner of the Tesla Plaid Channel, who promises new Model S Plaid races every week. And so far, he has lived up to the promise... and then some more.
His weekly rundown of the 1/8-mile shenanigans comes right after hurricane Ian has passed but, luckily for him and his fellow dragstrip enthusiasts, the Showtime Dragstrip in Pinellas Park, Florida, has been spared the nasty consequences – and even has a freshly laid-out burnout stage area! Well, it is going to fully need it, considering the racers that gathered there that day.
Among them, there was a blown 1968 Chevy Camaro on Hoosiers and nitro, a 1967 Pontiac Firebird, a quirky modified SUV, as well as a nasty Fox Body Ford Mustang. Alas, although all of them answered the racing call against the Tesla Model S Plaid, none was the main event. Still, you can easily take a look at any of them, as the channel has the traditional video index in place.
Anyway, the prized cookie in the 1/8-mile jar for the night was a 540ci-swapped Big-Block V8 Chevy El Camino called ‘3rd Degree Burn.’ Just in case you are curious about its story, the Tesla owner was considerate enough to have a chat with John, the passionate El Camino owner, and that excerpt occupies a sizable chunk of the video’s final minutes.
As for the race itself, this was one of the ages, for assorted reasons. But we are not going to spoil the fun of finding out how close it really was and who ultimately took the win home that glorious night!
His weekly rundown of the 1/8-mile shenanigans comes right after hurricane Ian has passed but, luckily for him and his fellow dragstrip enthusiasts, the Showtime Dragstrip in Pinellas Park, Florida, has been spared the nasty consequences – and even has a freshly laid-out burnout stage area! Well, it is going to fully need it, considering the racers that gathered there that day.
Among them, there was a blown 1968 Chevy Camaro on Hoosiers and nitro, a 1967 Pontiac Firebird, a quirky modified SUV, as well as a nasty Fox Body Ford Mustang. Alas, although all of them answered the racing call against the Tesla Model S Plaid, none was the main event. Still, you can easily take a look at any of them, as the channel has the traditional video index in place.
Anyway, the prized cookie in the 1/8-mile jar for the night was a 540ci-swapped Big-Block V8 Chevy El Camino called ‘3rd Degree Burn.’ Just in case you are curious about its story, the Tesla owner was considerate enough to have a chat with John, the passionate El Camino owner, and that excerpt occupies a sizable chunk of the video’s final minutes.
As for the race itself, this was one of the ages, for assorted reasons. But we are not going to spoil the fun of finding out how close it really was and who ultimately took the win home that glorious night!