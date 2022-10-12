autoevolution
Car video reviews:
 

Mercedes EQE Earns a Five-Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP in the Latest Test Round

Home > News > Safety
12 Oct 2022, 09:44 UTC ·
The latest Euro NCAP test round shows how car safety has improved, with no less than eight models achieving the maximum five-star safety grades. The Mercedes EQE leads the pack, continuing the streak of other EQ models tested before.
Mercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP 71 photos
Mercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPMercedes-Benz EQE earns a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAPEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-UpEight Manufacturers Achieve Euro NCAP 5-Stars in Impressive Car Line-Up
Car safety is at its highest thanks to safety organizations like the Euro NCAP or NHTSA, which promote vehicles offering the best protection to their occupants in the case of a crash. Safety ratings sell new vehicles, and achieving a top safety score is not only pride but also a requirement for successful car models. This has improved car safety for all of us, as shown by many five-star scores in safety tests.

Euro NCAP released its October results, and no less than eight models scored the maximum five-star rating. Leading the pack is the new Mercedes EQE, which also snatched a “Very Good” rating for its Highway Assist system. Available as an option, the Active Emergency Stop Assist, which safely maneuvers the car to the slowest lane before bringing it to a halt if the driver becomes unresponsive, is the first of this type assessed by Euro NCAP. The function earned the EQE a “Very Good” grade, making it the highest-scoring car tested by Euro NCAP in its Assisted Driving ratings.

“Fully autonomous driving is still some way away but the groundwork is being laid by robust, high-performing assisted-driving systems like this one from Mercedes,” said Euro NCAP’s Secretary General Michiel van Ratingen. “Congratulations to them on their ‘Very Good’ grading, and on getting their fourth five-star safety rating this year.”

The Chinese car manufacturers have significantly stepped up their safety game, and the BYD Atto 3 proved that in this round with a perfect five-star rating. Two other Chinese-made vehicles, the Citroën C5 X, built in China by joint-venture Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile, and the electric sedan Limo from Renault-Jiangling joint-venture Mobilize, earned four-star ratings.

SEAT Ibiza and Ateca, Mazda CX-60 and BMW X2, and BMW 2 Series Active Tourer also achieved a five-star rating, along with the Mazda CX-60. The facelifted Volkswagen Golf 8, which gained a center airbag, lap pretensioners, junction assist, and a fatigue detection system, has scored an equally impressive five-star rating, despite the tougher protocol requirements of 2022.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Euro NCAP safety tests safety ratings five-star rating Mercedes-Benz EQE safety assessment
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories