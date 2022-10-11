Ford Mustang GT Drag Races C8 Chevy Corvette, Someone Gets Properly Owned

Considering the ongoing state of pony and muscle car affairs, we expect such encounters to become the norm past the 2024 model year of each nameplate. Which is not necessarily a dreadful thing.
Right now, Dodge’s ICE-powered Charger and Challenger are on their ‘Last Call’ with the 2023 model year and a string of seven collectible special series. Meanwhile, General Motors is keeping mum about the fate of the Chevy Camaro rival, and that can only spill continued disaster for the ailing sales performance.
The 2024 Ford Mustang alone is keeping the ICE banner up with EcoBoost and Coyote V8 pride. But it is going to be a while until the S650 gets down and dirty at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. So, that leaves enthusiasts with the option of chanting a contemporary mid-engine sports car versus traditional front V8 muscle car tune, right along the left and right prepped lanes.
Here, let us give you a conclusive example. The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube has the sport vs. muscle car piece of feisty action embedded in the latest feature (uploaded on October 10) from the Orlando Speed World Dragway in Bithlo, Florida. And it centers on a dark and menacing, all-black (including the wheels) ensemble of C8 Chevy Corvette and S550 Ford Mustang GT.
According to the fan comments, none of them have arrived in stock form at the brawl site. But that is always a matter of debate, and we will let you be the judge of what’s what. Instead, let us completely focus on the singular, heated exchange of quarter-mile courtesy, where only one of them will come out on top and send the other flying back to drag school – or the shop, for further improvements of the racer’s skill and/or the ride’s aftermarket goodies. So, do enjoy this ‘close, but not close enough’ 11.04s versus 11.49s brawl!
