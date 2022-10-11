2019 EarthRoamer XV-LTS Is Your $585,000 Ticket to a Luxury Journey Around the World

I've been fortunate enough to travel to over 30 countries over the past decade. Seeing the world and experiencing different cultures will change your life for the better. And I've been contemplating the idea of riding a motorcycle on a year-long trip of epic proportions. But I do know of an alternative that would be a lot more comfortable.
You don't have to be a multimillionaire to go on a trip around the world. If you're keen on taking on such an adventure, you can find a way to make it work. And if you play it smart, you might even be able to get some financial support through crowdfunding or corporate sponsorship.
Sure, having to deal with a tight budget will require some sacrifices. You don't necessarily need an RV to make a trip like this happen, but sleeping in the back of your van or station wagon for months in a row isn't going to be easy.
But you might be in a position where you don't have any kind of financial pressure on your back. At that point, you might even be able to buy a private jet and get the job done much faster. You could also get a yacht and explore the seas and coastlines.
But somehow, it feels like the most way to experience such an endeavor is by going on land. And once you've experienced a certain standard of luxury inside your private mansion or high-rise condo, it would be a shame to settle for anything less.
And for most people, the first option that comes to mind is going to be an EarthRoamer. The Colorado-based company currently has several PreRoamed vehicles you could buy, and a 2019 XV-LTS model with 27,000 miles (43,452 km) will set you back $585,000.
You'd have to consider an additional budget for the trip itself, but at least you've got yourself an excellent starting point to go from. The base vehicle is a Crew Cab Ford F-550 which has been transformed to provide you with the most comfortable setup given the circumstances. Looking at the specs of this thing, it's easy to see why the seller mentioned that "All you need are groceries." Maybe we should sign up for a test drive.
