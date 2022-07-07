EarthRoamer HD-005 Will Have You Feeling Like the King of the Castle, Costs a Fortune

"Roam" sounds like such a powerful word. It may remind you of your ancestors, that used to travel long distances in search of resources. Or it may bring back fond memories of going around the country or the world for business or pleasure. But I guess that to come close to being a roamer, you'd have to stay away from flying. Doing it on land or water seems so much more exciting and powerful.
If you've ever watched Ewan McGregor's series of motorcycle adventures around the world, you'll know that you can't always count on having good roads ahead on such a voyage. As cool as a luxurious bus/motorhome sounds, it may be limited to paved roads exclusively.
What happens if you plan on doing a "Long Way Up" trip from the most southern point of South America to the most northern point of North America? Facing the desert or off-road conditions at times is bound to happen, and you're going to need something sturdy enough to make it through.
Choosing the right vehicle for such a trip isn't impossible, and some options will fit any kind of budget. But if you plan on having an epic trip, why not do it in style? And this EarthRoamer HD-005 seems to be more than up to the task.
The starting point for this Behemoth of the RV world is a Ford F-750 Crew Cab, running on a 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 Turbo Diesel engine. With 330 horsepower and 725 lb-ft (983 Nm) of torque at hand, this should make for a comfortable drive across any terrain.
4WD conversion with selectable high and low ranges, with Hendrickson rear air ride suspension and heavy-duty remote reservoir shocks.
The aluminum wheels on this monster are wrapped in 46" Michelin XZL tires, the same kind of rubber you'll find on Tactical Wheeled vehicles for instance. The off-road navigation system with Sirius satellite weather is bound to come in handy whenever you stray away from public roads.
Fuel capacity is up to 115 gallons (522 liters), which might last for about 400 miles (643 km) depending on your driving style. Inside, you've got everything you need to live a comfortable life on the road, including a biometric gun safe, a combination washer and dryer, a memory foam mattress, a wine rack, a central vacuum system, and many more features.
With dual 12,000 BTU air conditioners, the temperature inside should still be optimum regardless of the environment. Now, this is a "pre-roamed" vehicle, which means the odometer currently displays 9,940 miles (almost 16,000 km).
That sounds like an appetizer for this truck. And it also helps decrease the standard cost of an EarthRoamer HD-005 by about $400,000. That's right, instead of having to pay north of $1.9 million, you can have this 2020 model for $1.5 million instead. That's not exactly cheap, but if you want to feel like the King of the Castle, that calls for a King's ransom.
