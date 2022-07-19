Jay Leno Drives the EarthRoamer LTi, Says It's a Quality Rig That's Immensely Practical

The latest episode on Jay Leno's Garage took a different twist this week – Leno went off-road with an expedition-ready 4X4 camper. Unlike regular episodes shot at his garage, Leno featured the luxurious EarthRoamer LTi, where it thrives best: in the wilderness.
The EarthRoamer LTi is unlike anything you'd find in an RV park. It doesn't rely on propane or generators. Instead, it comes with lithium-ion batteries and solar panels. It also carries about 90 gallons (340 liters) of water. This luxurious overlanding beast can go for weeks on end out in the wilderness.
EarthRoamer was founded by a guy named Bill Swails. His dream was to create the world's most innovative, capable, luxury off-grid vehicles that enable owners to go anywhere comfortably and confidently. Unfortunately, Swails died not too long ago, but his dream lives on.
According to Zack Renier, EarthRoamer's Customer Experience Manager, the LTi overland truck started as a Ford F-550. The company gets the F-550s from Ford Motors before stripping them to bare frame rails and building them up into luxurious campers.
"It is all still a factory powertrain. So factory engine, transmission, axles, everything like that. It's all going to be factory which is also really nice because that means it can be serviced at Ford dealerships," Renier revealed.
The EarthRoamer LTi looks sturdy from the exterior. Renier says it's designed with a sandwich construction that consists of a layer of carbon fiber, a structural foam core, and another layer of carbon fiber. The result is vacuumed together to give the camper structural rigidity.
If you are an avid camper, you understand RV trucks sometimes need leveling blocks while camping to keep things straight in the camper. With the EarthRoamer, owners can adjust the truck to the desired level with the four-corner independent air ride suspension.
The truck also comes with an exterior outdoor kitchen with a Traeger Smoker on one side at the back. There are also extra storage units for firewood or extra camping gear.
If you're going to be out in the wilderness for weeks but still want to catch up with what's happening in the world, this EarthRoamer truck features satellite TV and an internet receiver.
It is built like a luxurious tiny house on the inside and comes complete with clothing drawers with latches, a wine cellar, glassware and silverware, and a wet bath with a hanging shower and toilet. As an option, customers can also get a washer and dryer in the truck.
The interior kitchen has a full sink, coffee maker, an induction cooktop stove, a microwave, and a 12-volt fridge and freezer.
Perhaps the best bit is the pass-through from the driver's cabin into the camper. You don't have to get out to access the camper during harsh weather.
Renier and Leno check out more features, including the bed area. They also go out for a spin in the wilderness. We recommend catching all that action in the video below.
