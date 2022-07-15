This Forest River RV Is a Spacious Home on Wheels, Great for a Big Family

If you’re looking for unparalleled comfort when traveling from one place to another, this Class A motorhome from Forest River might be exactly what you need. The FR3 is a spacious RV that combines luxury with flexibility , allowing big families to travel in style.
Based on a Ford F53 chassis, this motorhome comes with a 7.3-liter V8 engine that is capable of delivering 350 hp and 468 lb-ft (643.5 Nm) of torque. It is available in four different floor plans, all of which include unique features.
We’re going to focus on the 33DS model, which includes a dream dinette, a spacious bathroom, and an incredible bedroom with a king-size bed. Recently, Matt from Matt’s RV Reviews got the chance to check it out and see what it really has to offer. The 33DS measures 34.1 ft (10.3 meters) in length, and it’s 8.4-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide).
The exterior of this motorhome is packed with features, allowing you and your friends to enjoy the outdoors at all times. It has a 19-ft (5.7-meter) power patio awning with LED lights that comes in handy during sunny days. It also comes with an entertainment center with a TV and speakers and amazing storage space. There’s an outside shower too that you can use to wash all of that dirt before stepping into the RV.
On the roof, the model includes not one but two AC units. Plus, you can see that it’s solar prepped as well. The interior of the 33DS is incredibly spacious with a decent walkway, even without the slide-outs in place. The cockpit area has an overhead bunk with a safety net that can comfortably sleep two people.
A few steps ahead is a dinette with generous seats and underneath storage. The table is also pretty big, and it does drop down to form a bed. Next to it is the living room area, which was designed for relaxation. It has theater seats, a 50-inch TV, and an electric fireplace that warms up the area during cold nights.
The kitchen is also incredible on this model. It is equipped with a residential-style sink, a microwave, a three-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a four-door refrigerator. It does come with both a flip-up counter extension and a pull-out one that increases the available countertop space. This area also has several drawers and cabinets for storage and a large pantry.
Next to the pantry is a small dedicated workspace that includes a table where you can place your laptop or tablet. You also get some natural light in this corner since the table is placed right in front of a window. On the opposite side is a generous bathroom that has a spacious shower, a sink with underneath storage, a toilet, and a stackable washer and dryer.
This motorhome is truly a luxury home on wheels. At the rear is a master bedroom, which includes a king-size bed, two small nightstands, three cabinets above the bed, two wardrobes, a TV, and several drawers.
For all of this, this Forest River FR3 33DS starts at $188,910 MSRP. You can check the clip down below for a thorough walkthrough of the model.
